The Russian Federation may stage a provocation with victims in Europe in order to prevent the transfer of weapons to Ukraine. The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) reported this on Telegram on Monday, June 6.

The CCD warns that Russian propaganda discredits the leadership of Ukraine, spreading fakes about the sale of Western weapons, since the shelling of railway junctions does not give the desired result and does not interfere with the supply of weapons. Therefore, attacks in the information field began to be actively connected to this topic, the department points out.

"Analysts of the CCD also believe that a provocation is possible in Europe using similar weapons that are transferred to Ukraine. A possible terrorist attack with human casualties staged by Russia could be a turning point in the history of arms supplies to Ukraine and the "trump card" of the Kremlin's tame propaganda," it was reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would strike at new targets if the United States began to supply Ukraine with longer-range missiles.

On June 1, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which also includes high-range multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Meanwhile, according to CNN, the United States is ready to send HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) and MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems) to Ukraine.