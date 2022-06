SSU Detains Group Of Men In Chernihiv Region Preparing To Help Invaders In Case Of Another Invasion

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has announced the neutralization of a group of men in Chernihiv region, who intended to assist the Russian troops in the event of another invasion. An arsenal of weapons was seized from them.

The SSU press service announced this on its official Telegram channel.

"The SSU neutralized a criminal cell in Chernihiv region, which was preparing to help the enemy in the event of another invasion. The group included three representatives of criminal circles, whom the Russian special services attracted to subversive activities," it was reported.

During searches of places of residence, employees of the SSU revealed an arsenal of weapons and equipment of the Russian special forces from the attackers.

The SSU stressed that all members of the criminal group were detained. Now the issue of serving them with a notice of suspicion and choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.

