The Swedish government will supply Ukraine with RBS-17 short-range anti-ship missile systems.

This was reported on the website of the Swedish government.

Ukraine itself asked to supply such missiles to fight Russia.

Besides, the Swedish government will hand over AG 90 rifles and ammunition to the Ukrainian military, as well as 5,000 light anti-tank launchers.

According to Militaryleak, RBS 17 (Robotsystem 17) is a Swedish version of the AGM-114C Hellfire air-to-ground missile. It was adapted for an anti-ship role and can be launched from Navy ships or from a ground firing post.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Sunday morning, June 5, was probably an attempt to disrupt the supply of Western military equipment.

In the United States, discussion continues over the provision of MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems) to Ukraine, while Ukraine emphasizes the urgency of its provision.

Meanwhile, according to CNN, the United States is ready to send HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) and MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems) to Ukraine.