On Monday, June 6, early in the morning, the village of Tetkino in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, which is located near the border of Ukraine in the northern part, got under fire.

The Governor of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation Roman Starovoita stated this.

"This early morning the village of Tetkino in the Glushkovsky district again got under fire. Strikes were carried out on the bridge and local enterprises. Information about damage and possible victims is being specified," the head of the region said.

Recall that from about mid-March, the authorities of the Russian border regions began to regularly report shelling of villages near the border from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Thus, the governor of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine accused the Ukrainian military of shelling the village, where they allegedly fired only one shell.

And in April, the authorities of the Bryansk region said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly fired at the border checkpoint, where Ukrainian refugees were at that moment.

We also reported that a railway bridge collapsed in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. After some time, the regional authorities said that it was destroyed as a result of Ukrainian sabotage.

And on June 1, the Russian Federation announced the "preparation" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for shelling of border settlements using U.S. rocket launchers.