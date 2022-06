In the sky over Poltava region, Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian missile. The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin announced this on his Telegram channel.

"In the sky over Poltava region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an enemy missile! Do not neglect air alarms! Glory to Ukraine!" he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 26, Lunin announced that the sowing campaign was completed in Poltava region. Agrarians sowed 1,402,600 hectares of crops. This is 100% of the planned areas for sowing.

Also on May 20, Lunin announced a hit into an infrastructure facility in the Lubny community.

In addition, on May 12, Russian troops launched missile fire at Poltava region.

Earlier it was reported that on April 25, 1 person was killed and 7 were injured as a result of missile attacks on the Kremenchuk heat and power plant and the Kremenchuk refinery.

On April 2, the Russian invaders fired at the Kremenchuk refinery, the infrastructure of the enterprise was destroyed.