British Prime Minister Johnson Confirms Transfer To Ukraine Of MLRS With Range Of Up To 80 km

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the UK will transfer to Ukraine multiple launch rocket systems with a range of up to 80 km.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We cannot stand by while Russian long-range artillery flattens cities and kills innocent civilians. The UK will gift the Ukrainian Armed Forces multiple-launch rocket systems so they can effectively repel the continuing Russian onslaught,” the statement reads.

The UK will hand over to Ukraine M270 MLRS, which can hit targets at a distance of up to 80 km with high precision.

It is also noted that the decision of the UK was closely coordinated with the U.S. decision to gift the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) variant of MLRS.

Besides, the UK will also supply M31A1 ammunition in large quantities.

"Ukrainian troops will be trained on how to use the launchers in the UK, so that they can maximise the effectiveness of the systems. Britain previously announced that Ukrainian personnel would be trained to use a variety of armoured vehicles which the UK donated, including Mastiff, Husky and Wolfhound,” the UK state website said.

