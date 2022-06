A new petroglyphs complex site has been discovered at Helan Mountain in Shizuishan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, after one was found there more than two months ago, said the local cultural relic department. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Based on preliminary investigation, the petroglyphs, carved on the surface of uneven taupe sandstone, boast a length of some 80 meters with more than 30 single images, making them a natural gallery.

The well-preserved and vivid paintings depict mainly manada, with the largest at 1.68 square meters, and deer and some symbols made through chiseling and scratching.

Helan Mountain is regarded as a representative of rock paintings and petroglyphs in northern China. So far, over 10,000 rock paintings and carvings dating back 10,000 to 3,000 years have been found there.

According to local authorities, the latest discovery provides strong evidence for studying early-human social life and economic patterns.