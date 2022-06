The World Environment Day, an annual occasion to foster environmental awareness and prompt action. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Thousands of years before the day was celebrated worldwide, ancient Chinese people had made great efforts to protect the environment and live harmoniously with nature. The Doctrine of Seasons, an inscription showing how ancient Chinese people lived and worked according to changes of climate and phenology, is being displayed at Gansu Jiandu Museum in northwest China.

Video produced by Xinhua Global Service.