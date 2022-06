Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, approximately 5 million people in the country have been left without work. Many professions ceased to be relevant in the conditions of war. Therefore, the Red Cross Society of Ukraine, together with the Association of Sustainable Development Leaders, opened a retraining center for temporarily displaced persons - the Education Center.

This was reported by the Association of Sustainable Development Leaders on Facebook.

Within 3 months, migrants living in Kamianets-Podilskyi will be able to take short-term courses in the following specialties:

manicurist;

hairdresser;

tailor;

barista;

florist;

electric welder;

tiler;

photographer;

visagiste.

There will also be a first aid course. After graduation, all students will receive certificates.

The course program is aimed at obtaining optimal knowledge for future practice. Mastering new professions will help IDPs to adapt and find work in any city where they will live.

On June 6, the first groups began training in the specialties: hairdresser, manicurist, tailor, florist. More than 150 people have already expressed a desire to acquire new professional skills. Grouping continues.

The project is being implemented by the Red Cross Society of Ukraine together with the Association of Sustainable Development Leaders, the district administration of Kamianets-Podilskyi, the Kamianets-Podilskyi City Council, the Podilskyi Center for Vocational Education and business representatives.