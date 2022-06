Occupiers Fail To Tie Down AFU In Southern Ukraine - General Staff

The Russian occupiers fail to tie down the Armed Forces in the south of Ukraine.

The General Staff announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Pivdennobuzke direction, in order to tie down our troops, the invaders carried out shelling from artillery of various calibers in the areas of the settlements of Tavriiske, Nova Zoria, Stepna Dolyna, Novomykolaivka and Kobzartsy," the General Staff said.

The enemy continues to equip positions in the areas of Shevchenkivka, Olhyne and other settlements.

Over the past 24 hours, seven enemy attacks were repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk directions, four tanks, three artillery systems, eight armored combat vehicles and three vehicles were destroyed.

Air defense units shot down a Ka-52 combat helicopter and an unmanned aerial vehicle.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military is trying to regain lost positions in the Mykolaiv direction.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine forced the Russian troops to take up defense at unfavorable lines in Kherson region.