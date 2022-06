The Russian missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of Sunday, June 5, was likely an attempt to disrupt the supply of Western military equipment.

This is stated in the latest intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense on Monday.

"On the morning of June 5, Russian Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles hit railway infrastructure, apparently in an attempt to disrupt the supply of Western military equipment to Ukrainian units on the front line," the authority said.

Also, British intelligence notes fierce fighting in Sievierodonetsk and the advance of Russian troops into Sloviansk as part of an attempt to encircle Ukrainian forces.

On the situation at sea: after the loss of the Moskva cruiser in April, Russian forces probably deployed several air defense systems to Zmiinyi Island in the western Black Sea, including the SA-15 and SA-22 systems (air-defence systems Tor and ZRPK Pantsir- C1. - Ed.).

Probably, these weapons are intended for air defense of Russian warships operating in the area of Zmiinyi Island, the review notes.

Russia's activity on Zmiinyi Island contributes to the blockade of the Ukrainian coast and prevents the restoration of maritime trade, in particular, the export of Ukrainian grain, according to British intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv with cruise missiles. Explosions were heard in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. One person was injured in the impact and was taken to the hospital. No deaths were reported.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that the missile strikes on Kyiv, which were carried out by Russian troops on June 5, have only one goal - to kill as many Ukrainians as possible.