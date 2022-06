Russian Troops Storm Resort Village Of Shchurove And Staryi Karavan In Donetsk region - AFU

The Russian troops storm the resort village of Shchurove and Staryi Karavan in Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy is conducting assault operations in the direction of the settlements of Shchurove and Staryi Karavan. Both there and there, hostilities continue," the authority said.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy fired at the Armed Forces of Ukraine from mortars and artillery systems of various types.

The civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Metelkyne, Borovske, Ustynivka, Toshkivka and others also suffered.

The invaders continue to storm Sievierodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at the positions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from mortars, cannon and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Zolote, Orekhove, Hirske, Vrubivka, Klynove, Bilohorivka, Pokrovske and Roty.

It used assault and army aviation for air strikes near Bakhmut and Berestove, conducted assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Kamyshevakha, Berestove and Mykolaivka.

The enemy has suffered significant losses, has no success, the fighting continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders are advancing along the entire front line in Donbas.

The Russian invaders took up active defense in the Kharkiv direction.