Russia has deployed Iskander-M missile systems, Pantsir anti-aircraft gun systems and S-400 missile systems along the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

There are no significant changes in the situation on the Volynske and Polissia directions.

"On the territory of the Republic of Belarus, along the state border of Ukraine, the presence of certain units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, armed with Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems, Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun systems, and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and operational-tactical aviation aircraft remains," the authority said.

The number of weapons is not specified.

In the Siverske direction, the enemy continues to provide enhanced security for a section of the Ukrainian-Russian border in Bryansk and Kursk regions.

In order to demonstrate their presence in the border areas, separate enemy units are operating, which fire at the civilian infrastructure of the settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy regions of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian Federation delivered Iskanders to Belarus, 50 km from the border of Ukraine. The likelihood of missile strikes is increasing.

The Belarusian armed forces are intensively conducting reconnaissance and deploying additional units in the border areas.