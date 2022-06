The Greek government intends or has already delivered a large batch of military equipment, weapons and ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which have been holding back the onslaught of Russian troops that have invaded the country for more than 100 days.

The corresponding statement was made by the Minister of National Defense of Greece Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, according to the Greek portal Pro News.

According to him, the Greek government is providing defense assistance to Ukraine to fight the authoritarian Russian regime.

He did not specify whether Greece has delivered military aid or only intends to do so.

According to the report, the Greek military has already transferred or intends to transfer the following weapons and military equipment:

122 BMP-1 (Soviet tracked infantry fighting vehicle);

15,000 shells of 73 mm caliber;

2,100 shells of 122 mm caliber;

17,000 shells of 155 mm caliber;

20,000 AK-47 assault rifles;

3,200,000 rounds of 7.62 mm;

60 man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) FIM-92 Stinger;

1,100 rocket-propelled anti-tank grenades RPG-18.

According to the portal, for the delivery of the abovementioned equipment, weapons and ammunition, it is planned to use 6 Greek, 10 Canadian and 5 New Zealand C-130 transport aircraft.

Recall, on May 31, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his country intends to transfer modern-style infantry fighting vehicles to Greece in exchange for Soviet equipment, which the government will provide to Ukraine.

We also wrote that the day before, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak had a telephone conversation with U.S. National Security Adviser Jacob Sullivan and Head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Army Mark Milley.

According to Yermak, during the conversations, he and his interlocutors discussed the supply of weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which "the enemy will definitely not like."