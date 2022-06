The European Union, the United States and many other countries of the world have introduced many restrictive measures against Russia in order to stop military aggression against Ukraine. Despite all the number of sanctions, this goal has not yet been achieved, which raises the question of the effectiveness of the measures introduced against the Russian Federation.

This was stated in an interview with the Swiss publication Blick by Swiss Minister of Economy, Education and Science Guy Parmelin.

On the eve of the European Union, after a lengthy negotiation procedure, approved the sixth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which, among other things, provides for the phase-out of European countries from crude oil and oil products from Russia.

The journalist of the publication noted that the EU is still unable to do the same with regard to natural gas supplied from Russia, and asked if Europe should instead quickly decide on tough energy sanctions to deal a real blow to the Russian economy.

“The main question is: are these sanctions effective? It largely depends on whether they are applied without fail and whether they are used in combination with other political, diplomatic or legal instruments,” Parmelin replied.

The Swiss minister recalled that the goal of the sanctions is to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible and stressed that it has not yet been achieved.

Then Parmelin was asked if he believed that the measures introduced by the international community against the Russian Federation were ineffective.

"That question is difficult to answer. If Russia exports less oil to the West but sells some of it to other countries at higher prices, the result for Moscow will be the same," he said.

Recall that on February 24, the Russian army invaded the territory of Ukraine. In response, many countries around the world began to impose sanctions against Russia in order to force it to stop its military aggression.

Recall, on Friday, June 3, the Council of the European Union approved the sixth package of sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. New restrictive measures provide for a phased refusal of European countries from oil and oil products from the Russian Federation.

We also reported that the new package of EU sanctions includes the disconnection of three Russian and one Belarusian banks from the international payment system SWIFT.