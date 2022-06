Ecology restored at former mining sites in Shaanxi, China

Ecology restored at former mining sites in Shaanxi, China. Photo by Xinhua.

The Qinling Mountains are known as a natural boundary between China's north and south. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

As the region is rich in mineral resources, some areas were once polluted due to mining activities. In recent years, local governments at various levels have stepped up efforts to protect the environment.

Many mines were shut down. And measures have also been taken to dispose of the tailings.

Dayan Valley in Ankang City of Shaanxi Province was once plagued by mining waste. To restore ecology, the local government set up special landfill sites nearby and tried all means to increase vegetation.

Drainage works have also been built to reduce the impact of rainwater erosion.

In Shangluo City of Shaanxi, a green production line has been established to recycle the tailings into building materials. The annual output could reach 600,000 cubic meters.

Ecology restored at former mining sites in Shaanxi, China. Video by Xinhua.