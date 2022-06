Two Ukrainian women were killed as a result of an accident on a railway in the Bavarian district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Andrii Melnyk, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, said this in a commentary to European Pravda.

The consuls of the Consulate General in Munich are in touch with the families of the deceased women.

Each of the victims had a minor child. Children are accompanied by close adults.

The husbands of the victims are planning to visit Germany, and now the issue of crossing the border is being resolved. How the repatriation will take place is still being discussed with the families.

Earlier, German media reported that the women had left Ukraine because of the war and were living nearby with families hosting refugees.

The accident happened on June 3. A regional train ran for Munich and derailed near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, overturning several carriages.

As of Sunday, the bodies of 5 people who were killed in the accident have been found, but the number could rise, from 7 to 14 people are still missing.