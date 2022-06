The brother of the former Member of Parliament Mustafa Nayem, lawyer Masi Nayem, was wounded in the head during the fighting in Donbas. At the moment, he is being taken to Dnipro for a surgery.

Ukrainian businessman Andrii Stavnitser announced this on Facebook.

According to preliminary information, Nayem's surgery will be performed at the Mechnikov Regional Clinical Hospital by Professor Andrii Sirko, Head of the Department of Cerebral Neurosurgery.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy had previously stated that from 50 to 100 people a day die in the East.

In early June, the President said that Ukraine was losing several dozen defenders every day, and the daily number of wounded per day exceeded several hundred.

In March, Zaluzhnyi said that the losses of Ukrainians were several times less than those of the invaders. The general also promised to avenge every Ukrainian killed by Russia.

In early March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on this issue for the first time and stated that the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to about 1,300 people.

And on April 16, in an interview with the American TV channel CNN, the head of state said that the death toll among the Ukrainian military was 2,500-3,000 people.

In late March, Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office, explained why Ukraine does not report its losses.

Meanwhile, the loss of personnel in battles with the Russian occupiers was announced for the first time in the National Guard.