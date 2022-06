While Someone Asks "Not To Humiliate Russia", It Resorts To New Insidious Attacks - Podoliak

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that the missile strikes on Kyiv, which were carried out by Russian troops today, June 5, have only one goal - to kill as many Ukrainians as possible. He wrote about this on Twitter.

"While someone asks "not to humiliate Russia", the Kremlin resorts to new insidious attacks. Today's missile attacks on Kyiv have only one goal - to kill as many Ukrainians as possible. Each such act of terrorism should receive a harsh response from European capitals - new sanctions, more weapons," Podoliak wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv with cruise missiles. Explosions were heard in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. One person was injured in the impact and was taken to the hospital. No deaths were reported.

After the hitting of the capital, there was a smell of smoke in the air. In one of the districts, a severe fire was recorded. In addition, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported an air defense operation.

The command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Kyiv was fired with missiles by Russian aircraft from the Caspian Sea.