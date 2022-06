Ukrainians To Be Written Off Debts On Loans For Property Destroyed During War - Hetmantsev

Ukrainians will be written off debts on consumer loans for the purchase of property that was destroyed during the war. Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On behalf of the President, we agreed with the head of the National Bank and the Prime Minister on the development of a bill on writing off debt on consumer loans for the purchase of movable and immovable property that was destroyed during hostilities ... A person should not pay a debt for a non-existent object," he wrote.

Hetmantsev noted that the relevant bill will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada within the next week.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 1, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill 7198 as a basis, which provides for compensation to citizens for housing that was damaged or destroyed during the war.

Ukrainians can fill out a form in the Diia mobile application to receive compensation for housing destroyed or damaged due to hostilities.