Kyiv Was Fired With Missiles From Caspian Sea - AFU

Kyiv was bombarded with missiles by Russian aircraft from the Caspian Sea.

The Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On June 5, in the morning, the enemy fired several missiles in the direction of Kyiv.

At about 06:00 a.m., servicemen of the anti-aircraft missile forces unit of the air command Center discovered and fired at air targets - one cruise missile was destroyed.

According to preliminary data, the Russian military launched missiles from Tu-95 aircraft from the Caspian Sea.

"Do not neglect the warnings about the danger in the air!" urged the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv with cruise missiles. Explosions were heard in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. One person was injured in the impact and was taken to the hospital. No deaths reported.

After hitting in the capital, the smell of smoke feels in the air. A severe fire was recorded in the one of the districts.

In addition, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration writes about the operation of air defense.