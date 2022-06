Forest rangers have spotted an oriental pied hornbill at a nature reserve in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

Such hornbill, or Anthracoceros albirostris, is under the national-level top-class protection and has a scarce population in China.

The photos taken by the forest rangers show a hornbill feeding nestlings in the small cave on the side of a karst cliff in the white-headed langur national-level nature reserve in the city of Chongzuo.

Experts said that the male hornbill will choose to build its nest in the hollow of a tall tree or a cave in a cliff, and then seal the nest with mud, leaving only a hole for feeding.

"So far, the reserve has recorded 24 oriental pied hornbills. The footage of the breeding of the hornbills will help to strengthen the conservation and monitoring of the species", – said He Huijun, deputy director of the management center office of the reserve.