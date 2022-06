The Russian invaders are attacking Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk with artillery, Tochka-U systems, helicopters and aircraft. At the same time, the assault on Sievierodonetsk continues.

Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, told about this.

“There are victims among the civilian population. So, yesterday morning, as a result of shelling by the Russian army, a woman was killed in her house in Lysychansk. In the afternoon, 2 men were injured in the same city. They were given first aid and taken to the hospital,” he explained.

Only a few people were managed to evacuate.

In the rest of the region, the situation is also difficult. On June 4, the Russians fired on Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Ustynivka, Vrubivka and Toshkivka from cannon artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

Air strikes were carried out by Ka-52 helicopters in the areas of Horske and Myrna Dolyna, and by Su-25 aircraft - at Ustynivka. A missile strike from the Tochka-U complex was carried out on Lysychansk.

In Sievierodonetsk, after artillery shelling, the premises of the workshop for instrumentation and automation on the territory of the Azot association were damaged. The invaders continue to storm the city.

"Now, with the support of artillery, the Russian army continues assault operations in Sievierodonetsk, controls the eastern part of the city. In addition, the enemy is trying to launch an offensive in the direction of Nyrkove - Mykolaivka," Haidai said on the morning of June 5.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 3, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed back the Russians from 20% of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, destroying most of the Russian equipment and military, including Kadyrov’s soldiers.

Earlier, Serhii Haidai said that a foreign legion had arrived in Sievierodonetsk to help the Ukrainian military.

On June 2, Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that the counterattacks of the Ukrainian defense forces in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, do not mean that the city will be recaptured from the Russian invaders.

At the same time, on June 2, Arestovych stated that the Ukrainian military had lured Russian troops into a trap in Sievierodonetsk by pretending to “surrender” the city.

On June 1, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that Russian troops had taken control of about 80% of the territory of Sievierodonetsk, while the Ukrainian defenders were able to carry out several counterattacks and captured 6 invaders.