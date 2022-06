On the night of June 5, the Russian army launched missile and bomb attacks on the cities of Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk in Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the region Pavlo Kyrylenko.

In Druzhkivka, are known about at least 1 killed and 1 wounded. Private houses destroyed.

The mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko confirmed hits on the city.

"They "liberate" us from the industry. According to preliminary information, no casualties, but serious damage at 2 enterprises in the city," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the central part of the occupied Donetsk was shelled on the evening of June 4, 2022. This caused the fires.

The day before, the operational command reported about a submarine and several ships in the Black Sea, which are equipped with cruise missiles.

On the morning of June 4, the operational-tactical aviation of the Russian occupation forces launched missile strikes on the districts of Sumy region bordering Russia.

Also on the morning of June 5, a missile strike fell on the left bank of Kyiv. It is known about 1 victim.