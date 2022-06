President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Petryk from his position as a member of the board of the National Bank. This is stated in decree 388 dated June 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the decree, Petryk was dismissed due to the completion of his term of office.

Petryk, 68, has served as a member of the NBU Council since May 21, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, then President Petro Poroshenko in May 2018 appointed Petryk as a member of the board of the National Bank according to the President's quota for a period of 4 years.

From 2013 to 2017, Petryk was the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Monetary Fund.

According to the law, the composition of the NBU Council is formed by the Parliament and the President - 4 members each.

It also includes the head of the NBU ex officio.

In April, the NBU Council adopted the main principles of monetary policy for the period of martial law.