The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Heorhii Rudko, chairman of the State Commission on Mineral Reserves, and appointed Serhii Paiuk instead.

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychiuk announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Paiuk previously held the position of first deputy chairman of the board of the Nadra Ukrainy National Joint-Stock Company private joint-stock company.

At the same time, Iryna Boiko was appointed the first deputy chairperson of the board of Nadra Ukrainy.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the State Commission on Mineral Reserves was established in April 1992.

The state commission conducts a state examination of materials for the geological and economic assessment of mineral deposits, summarizes the practice of applying legislation on issues within its competence, and develops proposals for its improvement.