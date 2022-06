Russians Have 12 Landing Ships In Black Sea. This Is Largest Grouping Of Entire Russian Fleet

In the Black Sea, the Russian occupation forces deployed 12 large landing ships from the Black Sea, Baltic and Northern Fleets of the Russian Navy.

This is reported by the Russian propaganda agency TASS.

"For the first time, such a large grouping of the Russian Navy operates in the Black Sea, which consists of 12 large landing ships of the Northern, Baltic and Black Sea fleets," the statement said.

It is noted that the group of landing ships includes 3 large landing ships of the Northern Fleet ("Pyotr Morgunov", "Olenegorsky Gorniak" and "Georgii Pobedonosets"), 3 large landing ships of the Baltic Fleet ("Korolev", "Minsk" and "Kaliningrad") and 6 landing ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation ("Caesar Kunikov", "Novocherkassk", "Azov", "Yamal", "Orsk" and "Nikolai Filchenkov").

Recall that on March 24, the Ukrainian military attacked the port of occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the attack, the large landing ship "Saratov" was destroyed, and the "Caesar Kunikov" and "Novocherkassk" were damaged and were forced to withdraw to Sevastopol.

And on April 14, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially recognized the loss of the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, the missile cruiser Moskva, which the day before had been damaged by Ukrainian military missiles Neptun.

We also reported that the Harpoon anti-ship missiles transferred to Ukraine would be enough to destroy all the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.