Combining the use of cannon and rocket artillery, as well as operational-tactical aviation, allowed the Russian occupation forces to achieve recent successes in Donbas.

This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to British intelligence.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian aviation has not been able to destroy or suppress the strategic air defense systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Because of this, Russian aircraft provided limited support to ground forces.

As a result, Russian air activity has been largely limited to deep strikes using cruise missiles to disrupt the movement of reinforcements and supplies of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“With the shift in operational focus to Donbas, Russia has been able to increase the use of tactical aircraft to support its creeping advance, combining airstrikes with massive artillery shelling,” the statement said.

The use of unguided munitions has led to widespread destruction of settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

British intelligence is also confident that this caused significant casualties among the civilian population.

Recall, earlier, experts from the British intelligence services said that in the next two weeks, Russian troops could establish full control over Luhansk region.

At the same time, British intelligence believes that in the event of the capture of Sievierodonetsk, the Russian army will need a pause, which may lead to the loss of the accumulated offensive momentum.