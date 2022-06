As a result of the shelling by the Russian occupation troops, a fire broke out on the territory of the All Saints Skete of the Holy Dormition Sviatohirsk Lavra in the city of Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region. This was reported by the Information and Educational Department of the UOC.

"On June 4, 2022, as a result of hostilities, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the All Saints Skete of the Holy Dormition Sviatohirsk Lavra. The flame completely engulfed the main church of the monastery," the statement said.

Information about the killed and injured is not yet available.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 30, Russian occupation troops fired on the Dormition Sviatohirsk Lavra of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in the city of Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region, as a result of which several monks were killed.

On May 4, the Russian military launched an airstrike on the Holy Dormition Sviatohirsk Lavra in Donetsk region, as a result of which 7 civilians were injured.

On March 13, the Russian military launched airstrikes on Sviatohirsk in Donetsk region, the Sviatohirsk Lavra was damaged, refugees who lived in the monastery were injured.