Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk does not exclude the supply of submarines by Germany to Ukraine to protect against Russian aggression. This is stated in the message on the Verkhovna Rada website.

Stefanchuk, during a meeting with German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, discussed the supply of weapons to Ukraine and noted the importance of a rapid supply of modern weapons, since the survival of the state depends on it.

“I hope that the IRIS-T systems can be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible and protect Ukrainian cities from Russian air raids and missile attacks. I do not rule out receiving submarines from Germany, because we are ready to become the defensive eastern border of all of Europe,” said the head of the Verkhovna Rada.

Lambrecht said that Germany will support Ukraine in the long term.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 29, a German publication reported that Germany had almost stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On May 29, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that Ukraine vainly reproached Germany for insufficient military assistance.

At the same time, on May 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would wait for the appropriate weapons to de-occupy its entire territory in order to avoid tens of thousands of victims.