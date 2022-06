This morning, the operational-tactical aviation of the Russian occupation forces launched missile strikes on the districts of Sumy region bordering Russia.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU).

The strike was delivered at about 04:00 a.m. by combat aircraft of the Russian army.

"Enemy aviation carried out 6 launches of unguided missiles, which exploded on the outskirts of the border settlements of Sumy region," the authority said.

It is noted that as a result of the shelling there were no victims and no damage.

Recall, the day before, on June 3, units of the invaders carried out intensive artillery shelling of Sumy region from the territory of Russia.

The Russians fired about a hundred mines and missiles, which fell on the border between Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

And on June 1, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, stated about a missile strike that the Russians launched on the territory of the Shostka district of the region.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced an increase in the threat of shelling of border areas from Russia.