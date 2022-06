Ukraine's defense against a full-scale invasion by the Russian occupation troops continues for the 101st day. The occupiers continue their attempts to attack the grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Donbas, as well as to fire at the positions of Ukrainian troops from artillery and missiles.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The enemy is concentrating the main efforts on the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions. With the support of artillery, the occupiers are conducting assault operations in Sievierodonetsk, strengthened the grouping of their troops at the expense of the mobilization reserve ... The Russians were attacking in the direction of the settlement of Ustynivka, but failed," the statement said.

Slobozhanske direction

Combat operations with the troops of the invaders continue. The movement of a column of enemy equipment with fuel and ammunition in the direction of the settlement of Shypuvate was recorded.

In the opposite direction, the invaders carried out the evacuation of damaged weapons and military vehicles, up to 100 units were taken out.

Kharkiv direction

The main efforts of the Russian troops are focused on holding the previously occupied lines. The enemy continues an intense fire influence on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Hlyboke, Ruski Tyshky, Staryi Saltiv and Cherkaski Tyshky.

It is also reported that Russian troops launched a missile attack on the territory of the Mokhnach settlement.

Sloviansk direction

The invaders carried out intensive artillery shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the settlements of Hrushevakha, Tetianivka and Dubravne.

The Russians carried out assault operations in the direction of the village of Bohorodychne (north of Sloviansk), but had no success.

The invaders also attempted to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of the settlement of Vernopillia, but suffered losses and were forced to withdraw.

Donetsk direction

The enemy is shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops along the entire line of contact with mortars, cannon and rocket artillery. Actively uses operational-tactical aviation.

Bakhmut direction

The occupiers, with the support of artillery, carry out an offensive, but have no success. According to the results of the fire damage from the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they were forced to withdraw.

Lyman direction

Russian units in the area of ​​Staryi Karavan are trying to take control of a section of the left bank of the Sieverskyi Donets river.

On the remaining sectors of the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the enemy did not take active actions, either carried out distracting actions or fired at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from artillery.

