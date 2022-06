The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company has started exporting electricity to Moldova.

Energoatom has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Energoatom signed an export contract with the Moldovan state company Energocom. According to the agreements, Energoatom plans to supply Moldova with 85,200 MWh of electricity in June at a price of USD 77 per 1 MWh. In turn, thanks to exports Energoatom will receive an additional source for financing the PSO, through which electricity is supplied to the population," the statement says.

According to the statement, Energoatom has great potential to increase electricity production, so its export to Moldova, and then to neighboring EU countries, is an extremely promising area of ​​the company's trading activity.

"Moldova's energy consumption largely depends on the generation at the Moldavskaya state district power plant, owned by Russia. Ukrainian exports will allow the country to diversify electricity supplies and strengthen its energy security. Let us remind you that Ukraine and Moldova together went through a difficult path of integration with the European ENTSO-E. The energy systems of both countries were completely synchronized with the power grid of continental Europe in mid-March 2022. Today, Ukraine and Moldova continue their partnership and deepen cooperation," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in May, Ukrhydroenergo began exporting electricity to Moldova.

On October 1, 2020, Energoatom for the first time carried out the export supply of electricity produced by Ukrainian nuclear power plants to Moldova.

Energoatom operates four nuclear power plants with 15 nuclear reactors (including 13 VVER-1000 reactors and two VVER-440 reactors with a combined installed capacity of 13,835 MW), two hydropower units at the Tashlyk pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant (which has an installed capacity of 302 MW), and two hydropower units at the Oleksandrivka hydroelectric power plant (an installed capacity of 11.5 MW).