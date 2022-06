Russia wants to give security guarantees to ships that will export grain stolen from Ukrainians from Mariupol.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program.

"You can take out through ports that are under the control of Ukraine: Odesa and nearby ports. We did not mine the approaches to the ports. We guarantee peaceful passage without any problems. We will not use the demining situation to launch attacks from the sea," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders were trying to resume the work of the Mariupol port.

According to the director of the Mariupol port, the invaders can steal USD 170 million worth of metal from there.

Later it turned out that the Russians began to export grain from the territory of the Mariupol port. And satellite images showed that in addition to grain, metal was loaded onto ships. The ships moved to the shore, where they usually ship products. These were ships under the flags of other countries, but what kind of crew was on them is unknown.

On May 29, a cargo ship of the Russian Federation entered the port of Mariupol without hiding, to which Ukrainian metal was to be loaded.