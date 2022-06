The Armed Forces of Ukraine have pushed the Russians away from 20% of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk region, destroying Russian equipment and military, including the Kadyrovites.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on the air of the telethon.

Earlier, Haidai said that the invaders were able to take control of about 70% of Sievierodonetsk, but now the Ukrainian military was able to push the Russians away from 20% of the city.

According to Haidai, taking Sievierodonetsk completely in two weeks is unrealistic for Russians, but in general, any development of events is possible.

“Everything is possible. Moreover, we are fighting against a very powerful enemy. But let's recall: today is the hundredth day, as we defend Ukraine, today is the hundredth day, as they cannot take Sievierodonetsk," Haidai summed up.

Besides, the head of the region stressed that in recent weeks, the Ukrainian military has repaired the ability to knock out the enemy even from Sievierodonetsk. At that, the Ukrainian army lacks long-range artillery.

"How is Russia fighting? They just shell our positions for hours, then throw a company of freshly mobilized into battle. They die, understand that firing points are not suppressed there (from the Ukrainian Armed Forces - ed.) and begin to fire again. And this has already been going on for the fourth month," says the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

In his opinion, if Ukraine is given long-range weapons, the Ukrainian military will be able to push the Russian artillery back.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today Haidai said that the Foreign Legion had arrived in Sievierodonetsk to help the Ukrainian military.

On June 1, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that Russian troops took control of about 80% of the territory of Sievierodonetsk, while the Ukrainian defenders were able to carry out several counterattacks and captured 6 invaders.

On June 2, the adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych said that the counterattacks of the Ukrainian defense forces in Sievierodonetsk did not mean that the city would be recaptured from the Russian invaders.

At that, on June 2, Arestovych said that the Ukrainian military had lured Russian troops into a trap in Sievierodonetsk by pretending to "surrender" the city.