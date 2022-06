The Foreign Legion has arrived in the city of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the city continues to resist the Russian occupation. Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel on Friday, June 3.

Haidai published on his channel a report by a journalist of Radio Svoboda, who, together with the military, arrived in Sievierodonetsk. Volunteers from around the world joined the Foreign Legion to help Ukraine get rid of the Russian occupiers.

“The whole world helps Luhansk region: the Foreign Legion has entered Sievierodonetsk. The battles for the city continue," Haidai wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 1, Haidai said that Russian troops took control of about 80% of the territory of Sievierodonetsk, while the Ukrainian defenders were able to carry out several counterattacks and captured 6 invaders.

On June 2, the adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych said that the counterattacks of the Ukrainian defense forces in Sievierodonetsk did not mean that the city would be recaptured from the Russian invaders.

At thst, on June 2, Arestovych said that the Ukrainian military had lured Russian troops into a trap in Sievierodonetsk by pretending to "surrender" the city.