The Russian occupation forces have concentrated about 20 battalion-tactical groups (BTG) for an offensive in the Sloviansk direction. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Facebook on Friday, June 3.

The General Staff said that in the Sloviansk direction, the invaders were preparing to resume the offensive, concentrated a group of up to 20 BTG. To improve their tactical position, they tried to conduct an offensive in directions to the settlements of Barvinkove (Kharkiv region) and Sviatohirsk (Donetsk region), they were not successful.

The enemy led the offensive in the directions of the settlements of Bakhmut, Soledar and Lysychansk. There was no success, it moved to previously occupied positions, it was reported.

The invaders also intended to take control of the section of the left bank of the Siverskyi Donets River in order to create conditions for its forcing by the main forces of the group.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 3, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped an attempt by the invaders to capture Metiolkine and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the assault by the Russian military on 8 settlements in the Donbas.

At that, as of the morning of June 3, the losses of Russian troops in Ukraine amounted to about 30,950 troops.