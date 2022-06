China Will Expand Aid To Russia, But Due To Threat Of Sanctions It Will Be Limited - Media

The leadership of the People's Republic of China will provide assistance to Russia, which has been waging a war against Ukraine for the fourth month, but intends to do it in a limited way so as not to provoke the West to impose sanctions.

This was reported by The Washington Post with reference to its own sources in the United States and China.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian leadership has put pressure on China at least twice, demanding new forms of support from it.

The interlocutors of the publication refused to specify what kind of help Russia requested. According to one of them, it concerns maintaining trade obligations taken by the PRC before the start of the war, as well as providing financial and technological assistance.

“China has made clear its position on the situation in Ukraine, and on the illegal sanctions against Russia. We understand [Moscow’s] predicament. But we cannot ignore our own situation in this dialogue. China will always act in the best interest of the Chinese people,” a person in Beijing with direct knowledge of the discussions said to the edition.

Another source of the publication said that the head of the PRC Xi Jinping tasked his closest advisers to figure out how to help Russia, but without violating sanctions.

“That has been difficult. And it is insufficient from the Russian standpoint,” said a senior U.S. official.

It is noted that China is trying to be with Russia, publicly demonstrate its neutrality and not be compromised financially. Many of these goals contradict each other, so they are difficult to fulfill at the same time.

We will remind, last week, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is satisfied with China's neutral policy towards the war unleashed by Russia.

He noted that such a policy of the PRC is better than the provision of economic and military assistance to Russia.

Zelenskyy also expressed the hope that the Chinese leadership will not pursue another policy behind its back.