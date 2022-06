AFU Force Invaders To Move Away From 2 Settlements Near Sievierodonetsk

The Ukrainian military continues to hold the defense in the Sievierodonetsk direction. The Armed Forces of Ukraine forced the invaders to move away from 2 settlements. This was reported at a briefing by the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Motuzianyk.

According to him, the Ukrainian defenders stopped the invaders' attempt to seize Metelkyne and Bilohorivka, pushing the enemy back.

The situation in Sievierodonetsk is still tense. Russian troops, supported by aviation, are storming residential areas in the central part of the city.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preventing attempts by the invaders to push back the Ukrainian troops from their positions and create conditions for a further offensive.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces again repulsed the assault by the Russian military on Dolhenke in Kharkiv region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the assault by the Russian military on Tavriiske in Kherson region.

The Russians are preparing an offensive in the Slobozhanske direction, concentrating equipment.