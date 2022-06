Russia Not Achieves Any Of Original Goals Of Its Invasion Of Ukraine - British Intelligence

Today marks the 100th day since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and during this time, Russian troops have not been able to achieve a single strategic goal. Staunch resistance of the Ukrainians did not allow them to capture Kyiv and other key cities.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with reference to British intelligence data.

It was noted that the inability to seize and ensure the security of the airport in Hostomel in the first 24 hours after the start of the invasion led to the fact that the offensive operations of the Russian Federation near Kyiv failed and were repulsed.

The failure of the first stage of the war forced the Russian leadership to change its operational plan and concentrate all forces on the capture of the Donbas.

"Russia is now achieving tactical success in the Donbas. Russian forces have generated and maintained momentum and currently appear to hold the initiative over Ukrainian opposition,” it was said.

Now Russian troops control 90% of Luhansk region. Its full capture could be completed within the next two weeks.

British intelligence notes that tactical successes in the Donbas were given to Russia at the cost of significant resource costs and the concentration of a large number of forces in one section.

This led to the fact that in other areas of the front, Russian troops went on the defensive.

Recall that on Wednesday, June 1, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported that in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Russian troops were able to achieve some success and capture the eastern part of the city.

Later, Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said that despite the difficult situation in Sievierodonetsk, Ukrainian troops were able to carry out several counterattacks.

And according to the adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lured Russian troops into a trap, pretending to "surrender" the city.