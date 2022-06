Russian journalist Alexander Nevzorov and his wife Lydia received Ukrainian citizenship. The corresponding decree was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adviser to the Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko said on Telegram.

Herashchenko said that Nevzorov and his wife Lydia were granted Ukrainian citizenship for outstanding services to Ukraine.

"Alexander Nevzorov and his wife Lydia Nevzorova were granted Ukrainian citizenship by decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for outstanding services to our country," Herashchenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, there is a fight with dissent in Russia. Those who condemn the war against Ukraine and generally use the word "war" are going to detain and judge. In particular, journalist Alexander Nevzorov was put on the wanted list.

Alexander Nevzorov is suspected of "distributing unreliable information concerning the Russian army." Recall that relatively recently the journalist was a member of the State Duma. Now Nevzorov is abroad.

The initiation of a criminal case was announced on March 22. Since that time, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has been prosecuting Alexander Nevzorov for publications in social networks.