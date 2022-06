U.S. Begins Training Ukrainian Military Firing From HIMARS Complexes. Training To Take 3 Weeks

American instructors have begun training servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in handling and firing from M142 HIMARS Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), which the United States transferred to Ukraine as part of a new package of military assistance.

Journalist Matt Seyler reported this on Twitter with reference to a senior U.S. defense official.

“Ukrainian forces have begun training on the HIMARS being sent by the U.S., according to a senior defense official. U.S. trainers are working with the Ukrainians at an undisclosed location outside of the country. The first round of training is expected to take about 3 weeks,” he wrote.

Earlier, Sailor wrote that HIMARS complexes were pre-positioned in Europe to get them to Ukraine quickly and begin training as soon as possible.

Recall, on June 1, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which also includes high-range HIMARS Multiple Launch Rocket Systems.

Earlier, the media reported that the United States will transfer shells to HIMARS to the Ukrainian military, allowing firing only 80 kilometers.

At that, on Thursday, June 2, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said that the Ukrainian military would decide for themselves how far to shoot from HIMARS.