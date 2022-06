Lukashenko Says That Russia "Is Not Going To Seize Ukraine"

The Russian Federation does not intend to seize Ukraine, it is simply worried about its security. The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has claimed this, according to the Russian edition of Interfax on Friday, June 3.

"Believe me, Putin, Russia's military, they don’t have aspirations to seize Ukraine or anything else. They simply showed: Russia must be reckoned with. Do not insult the President of Russia. There is no need to strangle the Russian language which all Ukrainians speak. Even, as some say, nationalist-oriented. There is no desire to enslave, seize and so on," Lukashenko said.

According to him, Russia is worried about its security, and Belarus is also under attack: "We need to think about how to protect ourselves, warn and prevent this bridgehead, from where the attack would be possible," Lukashenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 3, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus announced the need to have militia units at each village.

On May 5, Lukashenko said that the so-called "special operation" of Russian troops in Ukraine lasted for too long.

On April 7, Lukashenko announced that he wants to participate in negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.