Lukashenko Wants Each Belarusian Village To Allocate 50 People To People's Militia

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has announced the need to have militia units at every village in the country. 50 people from each village council will be enough, he said.

Lukashenko made a corresponding statement in response to questions from journalists why it was necessary to create a militia in Belarus, BelTA reports.

The self-proclaimed president recalled that the day before he instructed to create territorial defense forces in Belarus, as similar forces in Ukraine showed high efficiency in confronting the occupation forces of the Russian Federation.

"And I thought that, just in case, we should have this people's militia, a group of people, at every village council. There will be few of them. Maybe 50 people," he said.

At the same time, Lukashenko opposed the "uncontrolled" distribution of weapons to people, "as happened in Ukraine."

According to the self-proclaimed leader of Belarus, if hostilities begin, militia units can become a reserve of territorial defense and switch to a partisan movement.

Let us remind you that on May 27, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus instructed to create a people's militia. The head of the country's defense department said that "the current situation" requires the creation of a militia.

The day before, Lukashenko announced the creation of a new operational command on the border with Ukraine.

We also reported that the Belarusian military began mining the territory along the state border with Ukraine.

And according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Belarus began to remove tanks and other equipment from storage bases.