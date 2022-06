Kremlin Threatens Ukraine With Loss Of National Sovereignty Due To Unwillingness To Hold Negotiations

Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev has said that Ukraine's refusal to recognize the new realities resulting from the Russian invasion of its territory and unwillingness to resume negotiations with Russia threaten its national sovereignty.

Medvedev made the corresponding statement in an interview with the Arab TV channel Al Jazeera, according to the Russian propaganda agency Interfax.

"Some time ago, Ukraine allegedly showed a desire to agree on key points, and on a relatively, in our opinion, realistic position," Medvedev said.

According to him, it concerns Ukraine's refusal to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and pursuing a policy aimed at the country's neutrality, as well as conducting partial demilitarization.

Also, Ukraine in Russia are expected to recognize territorial realities. By this Medvedev means the occupation of Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"This was also discussed during the meetings of our delegations... But at some period - clearly under pressure from those calls that Kyiv hears from Washington and Brussels - they suspended these negotiations," Medvedev said.

He noted that after that the situation began to deteriorate to a large extent.

Medvedev is confident that the continuation of the conflict threatens Ukraine with new victims, destruction and ultimately - the loss of national sovereignty.

We will remind, on Tuesday, May 31, the speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko said that Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine to reach a peace agreement.

A few days earlier, the head of the Russian negotiating delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, announced the readiness of the Russian Federation to continue negotiations, but noted that they were frozen at the initiative of Ukraine.