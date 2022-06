Many shells flying over the territory of Kyiv have not yet been found or neutralized.

The head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko announced this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, in this regard, there are dangerous places in the capital.

"Many shells flying over the territory of Kyiv flew anywhere. And it is very difficult to immediately examine thousands of hectares, especially since some shells fell deep into the ground. We understand that sooner or later they will be dug up, so we will ensure the safety of our citizens as much as possible. Therefore, this is a routine and long-term work," Klymenko said.

He noted that every day law enforcement agencies and rescuers neutralize at least 100 explosive devices, mines and ammunition.

"Of course, we are attracted together with the State Emergency Service to humanitarian demining. This applies to fields and roads. We throw all our strength so that citizens are as safe as possible," the head of the National Police added.

At the same time, he noted that there are cases when tractors and cars are blown up due to unexploded shells or mines.

"Understand, many unexploded projectiles were left for us by occupiers, and this is work for decades. Therefore, we warn citizens that there are areas where there are a lot of mines and shells that we haven’t gotten around to yet. Local citizens know and understand that it is forbidden to go there. Every day there is more and more work for us in this regard, given the territory of hostilities," Klymenko emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the defense of Kyiv, mining of the area was carried out in some areas by both the Ukrainian military and the enemy.

Also, as a result of the use of enemy aviation and artillery, unexploded explosive objects remained: shells, aircraft bombs, mines.

In this regard, the city authorities urged not to approach fortifications.