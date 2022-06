The Council of the European Union has approved a new sixth package of restrictive measures against Russia for military aggression against Ukraine. The new sanctions provide for the disconnection of three banks of the Russian Federation from the SWIFT system.

This is stated in a press release published on the website of the EU Council.

Three Russian banks and one Belarusian bank fell under the new sanctions of the European Union. The restrictions involve disconnecting these financial institutions from the SWIFT international payment system.

Thus, sanctions were imposed against Sberbank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Russian Agricultural Bank and the Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus.

The new EU sanctions will come into force after being published in the Official Journal of the European Union. That's expected to happen tonight.

SWIFT is an international interbank system for transferring information and making payments. As of 2015, more than 11,000 financial institutions in 200 countries of the world are members of SWIFT. The daily turnover of the system averages 30 million messages.

We will remind, earlier the Bloomberg agency, citing its own sources, reported that the European Union did not impose sanctions against Patriarch Kirill because of the position of Hungary.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia will provide for restrictions against 80 Russian oligarchs.