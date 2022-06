The leadership of the Russian Black Sea Fleet covers military vessels in the Black Sea with civilian vessels. This is stated in the message of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The leadership of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation began to use the insidious Russian "tactics" known since 2014, but now at sea as well. War criminals bring merchant ships to the Sevastopol raid with the AIS identification systems turned off to prevent them from being recognized as civilian ships. Hiding their warships behind them, the invaders continue to destroy peaceful Ukrainian cities and kill our citizens with Kalibr-type cruise missiles,” the report said.

It notes that this information was received from temporary occupied Sevastopol.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Ministry of Defense as of the evening of June 2, in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov operating zones, enemy naval groups focused on maintaining a favorable operational regime and blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that Russia is ready to let cargo ships with Ukrainian grain pass, provided that the Ukrainian authorities ensure demining of the seaports.