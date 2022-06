The occupiers threaten the safe operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This is reported in the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Defense Intelligence reports that a critical situation has developed at the Zaporizhzhia NPP - there are practically no spare parts and consumables.

"During the capture of the station, one of the shells fired by the invaders exploded near one of the power units. As a result, an oil leak occurred. The damage was repaired, but the personnel were forced to pour used oil into the circuit," the statement says.

Work at the station is carried out on a rotational basis, the duration of the shift is a week.

"The station has a strict access control. Almost all personal belongings, especially telephones, are confiscated from each regular shift. The Russian managers of the station is studying the possibility of connecting the station to the Russian energy system. However, this is still technically impossible," the Defense Intelligence said.

According to intelligence, the occupiers guarding the facility are accommodated mainly in the hotel Ukraine and in the premises of the dispensary of the station. In addition, the Russian military occupy the apartments of evacuated citizens.