Since the beginning of the war on February 24, Russian troops have destroyed 11 airports, 21 railway stations and captured 4 ports in Ukraine. This was announced by the Ministry of Infrastructure.

"Over 100 days of active hostilities in the country, thousands of kilometers of roads, 7,000 kilometers of railways, 302 automobile and 49 railway bridges, 11 airports and 21 railway stations were damaged or completely destroyed, while 4 seaports were captured," the authority said.

In addition, at least 300,000 people were left homeless.

The ministry stressed that they are moving "into an infrastructural counteroffensive," just like the defenders on the front line. At the moment, hundreds of kilometers of roads and tracks have been cleared, passage is provided by 39 artificial structures,” the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on February 27, the Russian military destroyed the An-225 Mriya aircraft at the airfield in Hostomel.

On March 3, social networks showed the consequences of the shelling by Russian invaders of the airport in Hostomel, where the world's largest Mriya aircraft was parked.

On March 25, the Antonov state enterprise proposed establishing an international fund for the restoration of the An-225 Mriya transport aircraft destroyed by the Russian invaders.